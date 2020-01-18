Reports: Manchester United bid £25m for 16-year-old midfield prodigy

Manchester United are currently in the transfer market for a midfield signing and if widespread reports are to be believed, Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes is only a step away from becoming a United player. However, along with Fernandes, the Premier League giants have their eyes set on another midfielder and they have reportedly made a £25 million bid for him as well.

Birmingham City’s 16-year-old Jude Bellingham has attracted interest from United and the club hierarchy is said to be fairly impressed by the starlet. So much so that they have made a massive bid of £25 million for him, if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed.

The report claims that multiple European clubs are tracking Bellingham’s progress but United want to snap him up before the race becomes tougher. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant Mike Phelan personally scouted the midfielder, who became the youngest-ever goalscorer for Birmingham last year.

With Bellingham slowly attracting interest from many other clubs, United would want to snap him up as soon as possible. The reported bid of £25m is proof of the fact that the Premier League giants are serious about signing the young prodigy. Busy few days ahead for Solskjaer and co. as United try to add reinforcements to their squad in the ongoing January transfer window.