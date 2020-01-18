Sporting CP manager gives crucial update on Bruno Fernandes’s future amid Manchester United links

Portuguese club Sporting CP’s manager Silas has opened up on midfielder Bruno Fernandes’s situation amidst strong reports of a Manchester United move. Fernandes is reportedly close to a move to Old Trafford with multiple reports claiming that the move is only a step or two away from materialising.

The midfielder was a part of the Sporting team which lost 2-0 to Benfica on Friday night, which was reportedly his last match for the club. After the match, Silas was quizzed about Fernandes’s possible move to United.

In reply, the Sporting manager stated that he is not sure what could happen from here. He even added that the midfielder is ‘a player who wants to play in a league superior to ours’. Sporting are reportedly demanding €65 million for the 25-year-old, which Manchester United might end up paying ultimately.

“I don’t know (if he will play in Taca da Liga semi-final clash against Sporting Braga). For now I think so. I will prepare for the game with Bruno in mind, but from here on out I don’t know what could happen,” Silas said as reported by Goal.

“He’s a player who wants to play in a league superior to ours. What player wouldn’t want to play in the English league? It’s hard to tell him: ‘don’t go’. Bruno deserves to play in those kind of leagues and the best is that one. If he is one of the best he has to be there.”