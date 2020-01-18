Reports: Inter preparing summer move for star Real Madrid midfielder

Star Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu for quite some time now. The Croatian midfielder was reportedly on his way to Serie A in the 2019 summer window but ultimately stayed put. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Inter Milan are back in the market for the 2018 Ballo d’Or winner and are preparing a summer move.

Modric has been one of the most important players for the La Liga giants over the years and played a huge part in their four UEFA Champions League triumphs in the past decade. However, soon after winning the Ballon d’Or, the 34-year-old’s form took a dip and he has not been able to get back to his best since. Moreover, with the emergence of Federico Valverde and a possible summer arrival in Paul Pogba on the cards, Los Blancos are ready to offload him.

According to reports in Spanish daily Sport, Inter have returned in the market for Modric and supposedly preparing a summer bid to sign the midfielder. The Serie A giants are aware of the player’s situation in Madrid and with the Croatian entering the final year of his contract with the club in the summer, this is a transfer which could materialise come the summer window.