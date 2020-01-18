Reports: Roma planning to initiate legal action against Inter after failed Politano-Spinazzola swap deal

A swap deal involving Inter Milan’s Matteo Politano and Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola has been called off after the Antonio Conte-managed club were accused of changing the terms of the deal twice by Roma even after the two parties had come to an agreement. Reports have now emerged that the Giallorossi are now planning to take legal action against their Serie A rivals.

The Inter forward was on his way to Roma with Spinazzola going the other way. However, the deal fell off at the last minute after Inter were accused of changing the terms of the agreed contract, according to reports in Football Italia. The two players had even had medicals with the clubs they were supposed to join before the deal fell through.

Moreover, if reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Romapress) are to be believed, Roma are planning to initiate legal action against Inter. The report claims that ‘tensions are high’ between the two Serie A giants and the Paulo Fonseca-managed club is not happy with the way their Serie A rivals conducted themselves with respect to the Politano-Spinazzola swap deal.

Whether or not Roma take legal action against Inter remains to be seen.