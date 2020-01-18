Reports: Arsenal agree personal terms with PSG star for possible summer move

Arsenal are a club currently in transition and need a few signings ahead of the next season to fight on all fronts. New head coach Mikel Arteta is slowly and steadily trying to transform the squad according to his needs and if reports are to be believed, he has identified a Paris Saint-Germain star as a possible summer signing.

Multiple reports have linked PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa with a move to the North London club with some reports claiming that a move in the January transfer window is on the cards as well. However, according to France Football, there is little to no chance of a move in the ongoing winter transfer window but a summer transfer could be possible.

The report claims that Arsenal are in advanced talks with the player’s representatives and a five-year deal has been agreed upon as well. With Kurzawa’s contract with PSG set to come to an end in the summer later this year, he will be available to be signed on a free deal. The report claims that Arteta has told the player that he wants to see him evolve with the Gunners, which has played a big role in Kurzawa’s rumoured move to the club.