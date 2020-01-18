Reports: Juventus ready to offer star player in exchange for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic was linked with a move to Juventus in the 2019 summer transfer window and with the January window now underway, the rumours of a possible Serie A move are back on. Rakitic has fallen down the pecking order at the Catalan club and is reportedly looking for a way out of the club.

The arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax saw the Croatian midfielder lose his starting spot in Ernesto Valverde’s side and even with the Spanish tactician now sacked and new manager Quique Setien taking over the reins, chances are slim that Rakitic will regain his spot in the scheme of things at the club.

According to reports in Italian publication La Repubblica (via Sport), Juventus are interested in getting the 31-year-old on board and want to offer one of their players in a possible swap deal. The report claims that the Maurizio Sarri-managed side are willing to offer Federico Bernadeschi in exchange for Rakitic.

Reportedly, the transfer was agreed upon on similar terms in the summer as well but Sarri was against allowing Bernadeschi to leave. However, the Italian has had a change of heart and is now ready to welcome Rakitic in exchange for the 25-year-old.

Whether or not Barcelona agree on the deal remains to be seen.