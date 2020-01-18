Jose Mourinho hits out at Antonio Conte as Inter chase Christian Eriksen

Jose Mourinho criticised Antonio Conte as Inter try to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho hit out at Antonio Conte for speaking publicly about Inter’s pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 27, is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A side.

Mourinho reignited his feud with Conte as speculation continues over Eriksen, criticising the Inter boss for discussing the midfielder publicly.

Conte is reported to have said: “Eriksen? We have to go to people who have already had a career, who are at the end of their contracts.”

“I think Antonio, I think Antonio. I think it was publicly. He is very positive that Eriksen is coming to Inter,” Mourinho told UK newspapers when asked who from Inter had been quoted about the Dane, via The Guardian.

“We shouldn’t speak about players from other clubs until they become our players. You ask me about Gedson [Fernandes] since the moment Gedson’s name was on the screen and I told you nothing.

“You protect everybody. Is it a question of respect? I don’t want to give you a headline. That’s up to you.

“If Inter are confident, they are confident because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet. So when I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, I am a little bit surprised.”

Mourinho coached Inter from 2008 to 2010, leading the club to two Serie A titles and a Champions League crown.

But the Portuguese tactician said no transfer move would impact his relationship with the club.

“This is not my Inter. I have no connections with the people [running the club] so I think it’s nothing to do with that,” Mourinho said.

“Nothing can change my feeling with Inter. It’s not a situation with a player that is going to change my feeling with the club and the fans. No chance.”