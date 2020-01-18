Chelsea boss Lampard out to avoid ‘knee-jerk’ transfers in January

Chelsea are now able to sign players after their transfer ban was lifted, but Frank Lampard is in no rush to bring in new additions.

Frank Lampard wants to avoid any “knee-jerk” transfers during this window, though he is open to adding to Chelsea’s squad if a suitable player is available.

Chelsea were unable to sign any players during the off-season, with the club serving a transfer ban.

Subsequently, Lampard relied on the club’s younger players to come through and prove their worth in the first team and, as a result, Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and leading scorer Tammy Abraham have all impressed.

The transfer ban was initially due to run until the end of the season but was lifted ahead of the January window.

Lampard, though, is adamant he will not bring in players for the sake of it, with fourth-placed Chelsea sitting five points clear of Manchester United in fifth.

“I don’t want to comment on those deals because I think it’s easy with hindsight,” Lampard told a news conference when asked about the club’s previous January signings that failed to live up to expectations, such as Alexandre Pato and Gonzalo Higuain.

“The players you mentioned there were top players. I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody – for players coming in, especially if they’re coming from a different league, for the club and for the settlement of the group.

“I think that’s why we have to think ultra-carefully, and I do care and consider the club and where we’re going. I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say, ‘Here’s my first big signing’.

“No, I want to do the right thing for the club. If I do it, I’ll try and consider all things. I will always be in communication with the club.”

Lampard – who also confirmed Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea this month – did acknowledge the Blues shall make additions if all parts of the deal fit, however.

“Hopefully it’s the best thing for us. Whether that’s more of a short-term option or a long-term option, we’ll also have to consider,” Lampard added.

“I think I should be [prepared for no signings], because that’s where we’re at, at the moment. If it feels right for us, then we’ll do it.”