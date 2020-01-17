Reports: Juventus leading race to sign Manchester United star after Real Madrid drop interest

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are leading the race to sign English Premier League club Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publically admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Pogba has been linked heavily with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid where manager Zinedine Zidane has publically expressed his admiration for the versatile midfielder.

However, as per Calciomercato, the Turin-based club are now leading the race to sign Pogba because Real have reportedly dropped their interest in signing the World Cup-winning midfielder.

The report stated that the Los Blancos’ have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax’s young midfielder Donny van de Beek in the summer of 2020 which is why they are not interested in making a move for Pogba in the near future.

For this purpose, it is believed that Juventus’ hierarchy has now started planning to bring the creative midfielder back to the club in the summer of 2020.

The 26-year-old has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juve for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.

Since then, Pogba has represented the Red Devils in 99 league matches where he has managed to score 24 goals.