Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes worth much more money, says Sporting coach

Silas discussed Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of Friday’s blockbuster against rivals Benfica.

Sporting CP head coach Silas said the “extraordinary” Bruno Fernandes is worth a lot more money that what is being reported amid growing links to Manchester United.

Fernandes is reportedly nearing a switch to struggling Premier League giants United, with a fee in the region of £51million (€60m) being mooted, though Sporting are believed to be holding out for more.

After confirming Fernandes will face Portuguese rivals Benfica in Friday’s blockbuster, Silas hailed the Sporting captain.

“He is an extraordinary player, the best and most valuable in the league, as he was last season,” Silas told reporters.

“I’ve heard someone say that he’s not worth the money you are talking about and it’s true, he’s worth a lot more.

“In addition to attacking he also sacrifices himself to defend. Bruno is the best and the most valuable. When we have such a player it’s normal for everyone to want him.”

Fernandes, who was heavily linked to United, Tottenham and Real Madrid during the previous transfer window, has scored 15 goals across all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.