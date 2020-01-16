5 players Manchester United can sign in January

Currently placed at fifth place on the Premier League table, Manchester United are going through a tough season on the domestic front. Furthermore, some of their best players are also suffering from injuries. But as the January transfer window is already here, they now have an opportunity to strengthen the squad to compete with the very best in the country for the remainder of the season.

Today, we are hence bringing you a list of five players who the Red Devils can sign in the mid-season transfer window, in a bid to increase their chances of a top-four finish this season.

#5 Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich’s veteran defender Jerome Boateng can be an interesting option for United in the ongoing transfer window. The German international has 18 months on his contract with Bayern and has been heavily linked with the likes of AC Milan and Arsenal in the recent past. United have been decent defensively in the ongoing campaign but does not have a great partner for record-signing Harry Maguire. Therefore, a move for a World Cup-winning centre-back might well prove to be a masterstroke by the Red Devils which can suddenly increase their chances of a top-four finish in the ongoing campaign.

#4 James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder James Rodriguez can be an interesting purchase for the Red Devils in the January transfer window. The Colombia international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club where he has been struggling to get first-team football in the ongoing campaign. Rodriguez has been linked with United in the recent past where some reports suggested that Real can use him as a part of an offer to sign star midfielder Paul Pogba in return. In January, United are highly unlikely to make a move for the former FC Porto winger but if a deal could not materialise for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, things can change very quickly regarding the future of the creative midfielder.

#3 Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar is an attractive prospect for any big club in Europe, largely because of his heroics with his former club AS Monaco. After spending horrendous 18 months in the Spanish capital following his 2018 summer move from France, Lemar is almost certain to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to have a left-footed player on the wings as he can prove to be handy. However, with so many other areas to strengthen, making a move for a winger in January remains highly unlikely for the Manchester-based club.

#2 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani is another prospect that would attract United’s fan base. The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and he has been informed by PSG’s hierarchy that he will not be rewarded with an extension in the near future. After missing out on the signing of Erling Braut Haaland and Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window, United can make a move for Cavani who is a proven goal scorer and can be a valuable addition to the squad which lacks leadership and experience.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

Portuguese club Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes is one player who has been constantly linked with United over the course of the last six months. The Portuguese international is a hot property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur from England and Real Madrid from Spain since the summer transfer window. It is one deal United are almost certain to conclude in the January transfer window as recent reports suggest that the Red Devils’ hierarchy has agreed on personal terms with the player for a move to Manchester in the near future.