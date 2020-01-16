Ballou Tabla leaves Barcelona for permanent move to Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact

Thierry Henry is building his Montreal Impact squad, and a familiar face has committed to the club with Ballou Tabla joining from Barcelona.

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry has returned to his former club Barcelona to sign Canada international Ballou Tabla on permanent terms.

Winger Tabla left the Impact as an 18-year-old to join Barcelona in January 2018, becoming a member of the club’s B team.

Tabla departs after two years of a three-year deal, however, having been unable to make a first-team breakthrough at Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old had a €25million release clause in his contract, to protect Barcelona in the event he developed at a rapid rate.

Such a rise to stardom did not materialise, and there was no mention of any fee in a statement from Montreal that said Tabla had returned to them on a two-year contract, with two option years.

Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said: “We are happy to have Ballou back with us following this transfer. The talent of this young Quebecer was never put into question. Now it’s up to him to do everything and bounce back.”

Tabla played 30 games for Barcelona B and had a loan spell with Albacete before joining Montreal on a temporary basis last August, making four MLS appearances.

That return is now a full-time arrangement, with Tabla set the challenge of earning a regular place in Henry’s team.