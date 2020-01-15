Reports: Out of favour Chelsea star set for Inter Milan medical ahead of January move

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud hasn’t had the best of seasons and under new manager Frank Lampard, he has been able to make only seven appearances across all competitions. The Frenchman is thus reportedly looking for a way out and widespread reports claim that he is on his way to the Serie A with Inter Milan ready to snap him up.

The Antonio Conte-managed side is in the market for multiple signings and are being linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as well. The Nerazzurri had signed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window and are set to welcome at least two more Premier League players in the winter.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Chelsea have agreed on a deal to allow Giroud to move to Inter Milan. The report claims that a transfer fee of £5.5m has been agreed upon by the two clubs and the 33-year-old has already completed contract talks with Inter. He is expected to have a medical this week.

Manager Frank Lampard had accepted that Giroud would leave if they get the right offer.

“With Oli the situation is if it’s right for everybody and first and foremost that’s the club as he is under contract then we will look at whether he can leave the club.

“He has been a great professional here, trained brilliantly through the season even without many opportunities and so I hold him in high regard for that and respect but I still have to make a decision for the football club and nothing is done yet.

“Everyone is talking about it so I’m not going to beat around the bush. His agent has spoken to the club (Chelsea) but until we decide it is the right thing then it is not done.”