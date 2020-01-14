Reports: Manchester United could include star midfielder in deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing their first January window signing in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese was linked with a move to Premier League in the summer window as well but a move to Tottenham Hotspur didn’t go through.

Reports from England and Portugal have claimed that Fernandes is indeed on his way to United but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee. According to Portuguese daily A Bola (via Daily Mail), Sporting could ask for a player to be included in a swap deal for their star midfielder. And the report adds that it could be Andreas Pereira who moves to Portugal in the deal which would see Fernandes join the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side.

United are currently thin in the middle of the park with two of their first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay currently out of action due to their respective injuries. Moreover, the Premier League giants have been trying to add reinforcements in the midfield since the summer window and it comes as no surprise that they are actively trying to see the Fernandes deal through.

Whether Manchester United accept to pay Sporting’s asking price of £64 million or Pereira moves in the other direction remains to be seen.