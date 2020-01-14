Reports: Liverpool rule out January move for wantaway star despite interest from Serie A giants

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Liverpool have ruled out a January loan transfer for their star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, despite ongoing interest in him from Serie A side AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano, a football correspondent for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato claimed on Monday that Roma asked the Reds for Xherdan Shaqiri and also proposed a loan move for him as a replacement for the injured Nicolo Zaniolo. As per Romano, Liverpool refused to loan the Switzerland international out in January, as you can see from the tweet shared right below:

AS Roma today asked for Xherdan Shaqiri on loan as Zaniolo replacement (he’s now injuried). Liverpool refused to loan him out on January. No chance. 🔴 #LFC #Shaqiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

Shaqiri arrived at Liverpool in July 2018, after a strong performance in the FIFA World Cup held at Russia in the same year. He made 30 appearances for Jurgen Klopp and co in the 2018-19 season, scoring six goals and providing five assists. As we know, the first half of the 2019-20 season has been completed, but the 28-year-old have been able to manage only ten appearances and a solitary goal so far in his ongoing campaign.

In December, it was reported that he had expressed an interest to leave the club in search for new challenges and more playing time – but by refusing to loan him out to Roma, it seems that Liverpool have revealed their decision regarding his future, which would now involve making him stay at Anfield for a considerably longer period of time.