Reports: Real Madrid tipped to sign UCL hero after he rejects Manchester United offer

La Liga giants Real Madrid are now favourites to sign last year’s UEFA Champions League’s superstar midfielder Donny Van de Beek after he rejected an approach from Premier League club Manchester United. The Madrid-based side have been in the market to overhaul their ageing midfield in the near future.

For this purpose, Los Blancos have been constantly linked with the likes of United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen but both deals could not materialise for a number of reasons. However, as per Daily Mirror, Ajax star Van de Beek is set to reject an offer from the Red Devils’ in order to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

It was reported earlier that the Spanish club’s hierarchy is impressed with the Dutch international and are likely to make a move for him in the summer of 2020. Van de Beek is also Ajax’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in February 2016.

Since then, he has represented his current club in 164 matches in all competitions, managing to score 39 goals along with providing 31 assists. In the ongoing campaign, the 22-year-old has been in inspirational form for Ajax where he has netted eight times and provided eight assists in just 26 appearances.