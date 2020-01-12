Reports: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Chelsea target as Harry Kane’s replacement

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for an in-form striker in order to replace injured Harry Kane. The England international has been ruled out until April after suffering a series hamstring injury in the match against Southampton on January 1st.

As per the Mirror cited by Daily Express, the North London-based outfit have identified Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabriel Barbosa—who is also known as Gabigol—as a perfect fit to fill the void created with the absence of Kane.

The 23-year-old is one of the most in-form strikers in the world of football after spending a successful loan spell with Brazilian outfit Flamengo where he played a key role in helping his team in securing their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades.

It was reported earlier that the likes of Flamengo, West Ham United and Chelsea are interested in signing Gabigol in the January transfer window as Inter are asking around €20 million for the permanent departure of the player.

The news is an interesting one and can lead to a straight player swap which would see midfielder Christian Eriksen—who has been linked with Inter for a move in January—going the other way around.

Gabigol is the second striker from Serie A after AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piątek who has attracted interest from Spurs in the recent past.