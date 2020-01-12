Reports: Arsenal target Serie A star to increase squad depth in January

English Premier League giants Arsenal are targeting a move for Italian Serie A club AC Milan’s midfielder in order to increase squad depth. The North London-based club are struggling in the ongoing campaign where they are currently placed on the 10th position of the league table with 28 points, 11 behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As per Sunday Mirror cited by Daily Mail, the Gunners’ hierarchy have identified Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu as a perfect candidate to bolster the squad depth for the rest of the campaign.

The Turkey international is going through a tough season with the Milan-based club where he has been linked with a move away from the San Siro in the near future after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI.

Calhanoglu has been with Milan since the summer of 2017 when he moved from German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a reported transfer fee of $26 million.

Since then, the former Hamburger SV’s creative midfielder has represented his current club in 109 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 14 times and also provided 24 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Calhanoglu has only managed to score twice and provided a solitary assist in 18 appearances for Milan.