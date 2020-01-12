Reports: Jose Mourinho set to complete his first Tottenham Hotspur signing on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has had a mixed start to his tenure with the North London-based club. However, with the January transfer window in full flow, he has the opportunity to add reinforcements to his squad with the likes of Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko missing out due to their respective injuries.

If reports from The Mirror are to be believed, Spurs are set to complete the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. Mourinho is willing to add a midfielder to the squad with claims that he might take Sissoko’s spot in the team.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham will sign the Benfica star on an 18-month long loan deal with his agent Jorge Mendes finalising the details of the contract with the club on Friday.

This would be Mourinho’s first signing for the Premier League side but the Portuguese is aware that with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen heading towards their respective exits, Spurs will need a lot more signings in the summer transfer window.