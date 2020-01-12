Reports: Barcelona to announce Xavi as new manager tomorrow

Barcelona are reportedly set to announce club legend Xavi as the new manager of the club tomorrow. Current boss Ernesto Valverde’s job has been under the scanner for quite some time now and he will apparently get the sack sooner rather than later, if current reports are to be believed.

According to reports by BeIN Sports, the former Barcelona midfielder, who is currently the head coach of Qatar club Al-Sadd but the report claims that he will be announced the new manager of the Catalan club tomorrow. Xavi had recently accepted that he has had talks with Barcelona as well.

“I cannot say anything, they were here to talk to me and we discussed many things. Sorry I cannot give any more information,” Xavi told a news conference after Al Sadd’s Prince Cup encounter vs Al Rayyan.

“I cannot hide it’s my dream to coach Barcelona, I’ve said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart. But I’m doing my job here, I’m doing my best. I was focused on the semi-final and now I’m focusing on the final,” he said as per Sky Sports.