Diego Demme completes Napoli move

Napoli have completed the signing of midfielder Diego Demme from RB Leipzig in a reported €12million move.

The one-cap Germany international joined Leipzig in the third tier in 2014 and has been a regular in their ascent to the Champions League, playing 17 times in the Bundesliga this season.

But Demme, who has an Italian father and was named after Napoli legend Diego Maradona, has now departed for the Partenopei.

The Serie A giants, who have struggled this term and replaced coach Carlo Ancelotti with Gennaro Gattuso, confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old on Saturday.

Holding midfielder Demme has previously described Gattuso, along with former Milan team-mate Andrea Pirlo, as his “idol”.

He could soon be joined by another midfield signing as Stanislav Lobotka reportedly nears a switch from Celta Vigo to Napoli.