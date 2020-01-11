English Premier League giants Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard has hinted against a possible departure of star striker in the January transfer window. The Blues are enjoying an impressive first-half of the season despite suffering from a transfer ban in the summer.

One player who did not take much part in the first half of the campaign for the London-based club is veteran striker Olivier Giroud who is now being heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the mid-season transfer window.

The Milan-based club are in the market to sign a player who can bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and recent reports suggest that they are very close to completing the signing of the French international.

Lampard, while talking to the media on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s league fixture against Burnley as quoted by The Guardian, admitted that he might not take the gamble to let the former Arsenal striker leave the club without having his replacement lined up.

“There are a lot of things in football and the squad that are a risk, otherwise you would line up three or four of the best players in each position,” said Lampard. “We have some adaptable players in our team who could take up different roles, so that would have to come into my thinking at that point. That’s my job, I’m going into it now. I have to make those decisions as I go along.”