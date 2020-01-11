Reports: Tottenham Hotspur looking to hijack Chelsea, West Ham’s move for star midfielder

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hijack move of other London clubs for a star midfielder in the January transfer window. The North London-based club have suffered a major blow in the midfield department after veteran midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been sidelined for three months due to an ankle injury.

As per Sky Sports, Spurs’ hierarchy have identified Portuguese club Benfica’s young midfielder Gedson Fernandes as a perfect fit and have already tabled an 18-month loan offer to bring the player to the club in the mid-season transfer window.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from two other clubs in London—Chelsea and West Ham United—in the recent past.

There have been reports that both Chelsea and West Ham have tabled offers of 18-month loan deals with an obligation to buy the player in case he will make a certain percentage of appearances for his new club.

The Portugal U21 international is a Benfica academy product and has represented the club’s senior team in 59 matches in all competitions, managing to score three goals along with providing seven assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Fernandes—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2023—has represented Benfica in 13 matches, managing to provide a solitary assist.