Reports: Manchester United interested in signing Premier League star striker in January

English Premier League giants Manchester United are now interested in signing a star striker in the January transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been in the market to sign players who can bolster their attacking unit, especially after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window.

There have been reports of interest from United in the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Erling Braut Haaland but both players decided to join other clubs. As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils have now turned their attention towards league rivals Wolves’ star striker Raul Jimenez and are eager to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

However, the report further stated that United’s hierarchy are aware of the fact that a deal to bring the 28-year-old to the club in the mid-season transfer window is not going to be easy especially after Wolves lost Patrick Cutrone to Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the recent past.

Jimenez has been a real star ever since joining the Wanderers, first on loan in the summer of 2018 and then permanently in the summer of 2019 from Portuguese club Benfica for a reported transfer fee of €38 million. Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 77 matches in all competitions, managing to score 34 goals along with providing 17 assists.