Reports: Real Madrid set to complete first January window signing

Real Madrid look all set to complete their first January transfer window signing with reports claiming that they have reached to an agreement with Brazilian starlet Reinier and Flamengo for the move.

Los Blancos have been linked with the 17-year-old for the past couple of weeks and if reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, it is a ‘done deal’. The report claims that the youngster will sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants.

Reinier from Flamengo to Real Madrid is a done deal. Total agreement reached and also medicals ok. He’ll sign his contract for 5 years. ⚪🇧🇷 #RealMadrid #Reinier — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2020

On Sunday, Reinier attended a training session with Brazil’s Under-23 side, and afterwards, he was asked about his future by reporters. “Let’s wait and see,” he responded.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus had recently claimed that youngster will be sold ‘to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee’. Moreover, only hours after his comments, Reinier started following Real Madrid on Instagram, AS reports.

“I promoted three players [at Flamengo], one a 17-year-old, one an 18-year-old and the other a 19-year-old. They have been starters in Flamengo matches and the 17-year-old is going to be sold to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee,” he said as per reports from Spanish publication AS.