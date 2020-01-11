Reports: Serie A giants ready to offer €20m for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen in January window

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been flirting with a move away from the North London-based club for quite some time now and it looks like that he might actually end up leaving Spurs in the January transfer window. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have been linked with the playmaker in the recent past and the Serie A side has now emerged as the favourite.

According to reports in The Guardian, the Antonio Conte-managed club are ready to offer €20 million to secure the Denmark international’s signature and have offered him a four-year deal. The 27-year-old’s contract with Spurs runs out in the summer later this year and he will be available to move on a free deal then.

Spurs would want to cash-in on one of their star players which makes a January move more likely. However, with Harry Kane out until April as well, Jose Mourinho might think twice before sanctioning the sale. The Premier League giants might want to zero in on a replacement before letting Eriksen move.

Whether or not both the sides agree on a deal remains to be seen but expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga in the ongoing January transfer window.