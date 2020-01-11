Reports: Top Manchester United target’s agent & club chief hold meeting with Ed Woodward ahead of possible January transfer

Manchester United are desperately trying to add some firepower to their squad, which has been badly affected by injuries, in the January transfer window. Reports have emerged that they are back in the market for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are looking increasingly likely to complete his signature in January.

According to reports by The Sun, United are closing in on a £55 million deal for the Portuguese midfielder and adds that the player’s agent and Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas held talks with United executives Ed Woodward and Matt Judge at the Premier League giants’ Stratton Street offices in London on Friday.

Moreover, ESPN are reporting that Sporting have offered the player to United and want to cash in on him in the January window. With two of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club’s first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on the sidelines due to respective injuries, they are short on options in the midfield.

Thus, it is only natural that they are looking to add a world-class midfielder to their squad and push for a spot in the top four in the second half of the season. Expect more updates on this transfer saga as United push for their first January signing.