Daniel Farke said the media should “leave him alone and let him play football” when pressed over Max Aarons’ future at Norwich City.

Daniel Farke has insisted Norwich City have no intention of selling promising defender Max Aarons, who has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Aarons has made 19 Premier League appearances for Norwich this season, with the 20-year-old impressing despite the Canaries’ struggles at the bottom of the table.

The full-back’s performances have reportedly resulted in interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton, while Bundesliga side Dortmund are the latest club to be linked.

However, Farke – who also confirmed Norwich’s key man Teemu Pukki is to miss Saturday’s clash with Manchester United due to a hamstring injury – is adamant Aarons will be going nowhere this month.

“I wouldn’t spend too much energy listening to all these rumours. Max is a young guy and he still has four-and-a-half years of his contract left,” Farke told a news conference.

“I think it’s not the right time for him to even think about a move. I would also be doubtful when too many clubs are linked with him.

“He is totally at the right place here, he’s played nearly 20 Premier League games, now leave him alone and let him play some football.”