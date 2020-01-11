Krzysztof Piatek is in the Milan squad to face Cagliari but continues to be linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Stefano Pioli would love to be able to “move the clock forward” but accepts the transfer window is something he has to live with amid speculation over the future of Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Premier League side Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Piatek, who has scored only four goals in 18 Serie A appearances this season.

The Poland international’s hopes of being a regular starter for the Rossoneri have been dealt a blow with the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to San Siro and Rafael Leao’s emergence.

Despite the speculation, Pioli has named Piatek in his squad to face Cagliari on Saturday and expects him to be completely focused on the match in Sardinia.

“If I could move the clock forward I would be happy,” Pioli told a media conference. “We have to live with the transfer market but given our current position everyone has to be fully focused on games. Piatek is called up and will be available for tomorrow.”

Ibrahimovic played 35 minutes in his first game since signing for a second spell as Milan were held to a goalless draw by Sampdoria.

Asked if the Swede is ready to play 90 minutes, Pioli replied: “No but I will choose whether to play him from the beginning [or from the bench].

“To play 90 minutes you need a few games, that’s normal for those who have not played for some time.”

Pioli believes Ibrahimovic could have a significant impact on Leao, who has not scored since opening his account for the club against Fiorentina in September.

“He [Leao] understood that something can be learned from the great champions,” added Pioli.

“Having a champion like Ibra next to him can grow quickly.”