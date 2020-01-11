Reports: Manchester United back in the market for top summer midfield target

English Premier League giants Manchester United are once against interested in signing their summer transfer window target. The Manchester-based club have been struggling on the domestic front with the lack of squad depth.

As per Ojogo cited by Daily Star, United are once again interested in Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with whom they’ve been linked in the summer transfer window as well.

United are clearly struggling in the midfield due to lack of creativity with fitness issues surrounding around star midfielder Paul Pogba who has been struggling with an ankle injury and has just recently gone through surgery.

Fernandes is a star performer at the club and has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past.

The Portuguese international has been at Sporting since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Italian Serie A club Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.

Since then, the 25-year-old has represented his current club in 133 matches in all competitions, managing to score 61 goals along with providing 51 assists.

Fernandes has been in inspirational form for Sporting in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored 13 times and provided 13 assists in just 27 appearances.