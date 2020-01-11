Reports: Manchester United enter race to sign Real Madrid, Barcelona target

English Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in signing a star midfielder from the Italian Serie A in the January transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been in the market to sign players in order to increase the squad depth after injuries to midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay which is clearly making it hard for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to improve the team results on the pitch.

As per CalcioNapoli24 (cited by the Sun), the Red Devils have now turned their attention towards Serie A giants Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The Spain international is one of the hottest properties in Italian football and has been heavily linked with the La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the recent past.

The report further stated that United are considering making a move in the January transfer window and the Naples-based outfit might be tempted in selling their prized asset in order to balance their books. Ruiz has been at Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he moved from La Liga club Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the 23-year-old has represented his current club in 62 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score eight goals along with providing five assists.