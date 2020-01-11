Reports: Tottenham Hotspur agree £28m fee for Serie A star striker

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on fee of £28 million for star striker from the Italian Serie A. The North London-based club are in crisis after their star striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April following a serious hamstring injury in the match against Southampton on January 1st.

As per the Sun, Spurs have agreed £28 million fee with the Serie A outfit AC Milan for the permanent signing of striker Krzysztof Piatek in the mid-season transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free transfer after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.

The Poland international has been at Milan since January 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million. Since then, Piatek has represented his current club in 39 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 15 goals along with providing a solitary assist.

However, Piatek’s form this season for Milan is being disappointing to say the least as he has only managed to score four goals in 18 appearances.