Reports: Chelsea table £50m offer to sign La Liga star in January

English Premier League giants Chelsea are eyeing a move for a winger from the Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. The Blues are now allowed to sign players in January after their two-window transfer ban for signing minors from abroad was reduced to half by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Therefore, as per the Evening Standard, the London-based club are now interested in signing Atletico’s winger Thomas Lemar and have already tabled an offer of £50 million to sign the player in the ongoing transfer window.

The move is not a surprising one considering the fact the Blues have already being linked with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha but the Eagles are demanding £80 million in order to let their star player leave in January which pushed Chelsea’s hierarchy to look for alternatives.

Lemar has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital after failing to adjust to life in the La Liga ever since completing his move from French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €70 million.

Since then, the French international has only managed to score three goals and provided six assists in 64 matches in all competitions for the Los Rojiblancos which is why the Spanish club’s hierarchy are now open to letting the player leave in the ongoing transfer window.