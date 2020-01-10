Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to discuss Inter ‘speculation’ with Ashley Young

Ashley Young has reportedly reached an agreement with Inter, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to see him leave in January.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested he is yet to discuss Inter’s reported interest in Ashley Young with his captain and does not expect much transfer activity at Old Trafford this month.

Inter are said to have agreed a deal to sign Young when his contract expires at the end of the season, with the Red Devils apparently reluctant to sanction a sale during the January transfer window due to a mounting injury list.

It is claimed United have offered the 34-year-old a new contract, but Solskjaer was giving little away when addressing the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Norwich City.

“He’s one of our players,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday when asked for an update on Young’s future. “He’s our captain.

“There’s loads of speculation and we’ve just got to handle it – we’re getting used to that in the club – and Ashley’s been very professional and focused, so I don’t think that’s going to change.

“That [Young’s future] is a discussion that me and Ash will have if something comes up. We haven’t got too many players fit and ready, so we need the ones we have.

“Ashley’s been very, very good for this club, he’s been a very good captain this season, so let’s see where we are in June and see where we are in February as well.”

United’s injury problems in midfield have resulted in talk over potential new arrivals.

One of those linked with a switch, despite having recently signed a new contract, is Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, though Solskjaer says United will not be very busy this month.

“We go back to speculations,” he said when asked about Fernandes. “We do go and watch games all the time, but where I’ve been is irrelevant, that’s another player in a different club I can’t speak about.

“We’ve still got the same thoughts we had a month ago, got the players we have, working with the ones we have and if something happens we’ll tell you.

“I can’t say yes or no, but wouldn’t expect many ins and outs, no.”