Reports: West Ham interested in signing former Manchester United star in January

English Premier League outfit West Ham United are interested in signing former Manchester United midfielder in the January transfer window. The Hammers have been going through a difficult season and are currently involved in a relegation battle as they are placed on the 16th position of the league table with just 22 points after 20 matches.

As per Sky Sports, West Ham’s new manager David Moyes is eager to strengthen the midfield department and has identified Marouane Fellaini as a perfect fit for this purpose.

Therefore, the 56-year-old is likely to make a move for the Belgium international in the mid-season transfer window with whom he has previously worked during his time as manager of Everton and United.

Fellaini is currently playing for Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shandong Luneng Taishan where he has a contract till the summer of 2021.

The 32-year-old has a lot of experience of playing in the Premier League where he has 260 appearances under his belt for Everton and United, managing to score 37 goals along with providing 25 assists.

Fellaini joined Shandong Luneng in February 2019 from the Manchester-based club for a reported transfer fee of €7.20 million. In the ongoing campaign, Fellaini has represented his current club in 22 matches in all competitions, managing to score eight goals along with providing three assists.