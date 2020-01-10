Reports: Tottenham Hotspur eye Manchester United & Chelsea target after Harry Kane’s injury

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing an instant reinforcement in the attacking department after a serious injury to star striker Harry Kane. The England international has been ruled out till April after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Southampton on January 1st.

The news was a disastrous one for the North London-based club who have no other out-right striker in the squad. As per Goal.com, Spurs have now turned their attention towards French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele in order to fill the void which is created by the absence of Kane.

Dembele is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Juventus from Italy and Manchester United, Chelsea from England. The 23-year-old has been with Lyon since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Scottish club Celtic for a reported transfer fee of €22 million.

Since then, Dembele has represented his current club in 73 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 33 goals along with providing nine assists. In the ongoing campaign, the forward has been in prolific form for Lyon where he has managed to score 13 times and provided three assists in just 27 appearances.