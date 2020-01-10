Mauro Icardi ‘would be happy’ with permanent Paris Saint-Germain switch

The future of Mauro Icardi remains a matter of rampant speculation amid a prolific return to form at PSG, where he is on loan from Inter

Mauro Icardi would welcome an extended stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The on-loan Inter striker plundered a hat-trick as Thomas Tuchel’s side thumped Saint-Etienne 6-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday, taking his tally to 17 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara sparked a fresh wave of speculation over the player’s future by telling Eurosport “nothing is certain” in terms of whether the Ligue 1 champions will exercise an option to purchase, reported to be in the region of €70million, at the end of the campaign.

“We haven’t talked about it with the club yet, but for sure I’m very well here,” Icardi said after his hat-trick heroics, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“There are still four to five months before the end of the championship, then in May, when everything is over, we will talk about it.

“But if I had to stay here, I would be happy.”

3 – Mauro Icardi v St Etienne : 4 shots 3 shots on target 3 goals 1 assist 1st time he has scored 3+ goals in all comps since March 2018 with Inter against Sampdoria (4) Machinne. #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/A4YKBpbsUg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 8, 2020

Icardi’s resurgence in Paris has left the club’s all-time leading lscorer Edinson Cavani as the odd man out in an all-star forward line, with the formidable trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria lining up alongside the central striker.

As such, Cavani is a reported target of Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid this month.

“To play in the place of Cavani, after many years of having done the best in PSG’s history, it is a responsibility,” Icardi added when asked about the Uruguay international.

“I knew this. When I play, I give the best of myself, just as when he does. The most important thing is the team.”