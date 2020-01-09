Reports: Manchester United rule out move for Premier League star in January

Premier League giants Manchester United have ruled out a move for star midfielder in the January transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been in the market to increase squad depth in the ongoing transfer window as they continue to struggle on the domestic front with a number of injuries to first-team players.

One player with whom Manchester United have been linked constantly in the last 18 months is their league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen who is in the final year of his contract and has rejected numerous offers of extension.

But as per Sky Sports, the Red Devil’s hierarchy have surprisingly decided not to make a move for the Denmark international – who has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus – in the January transfer window.

The report will be a disappointing one for United fans who were hoping to see Eriksen joining the club and bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has been at Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club AFC Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.

Since then, Eriksen has represented the North London-based club in 301 matches across all competitions, managing to score 69 goals along with providing 89 assists.