Reports: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale makes decision on January move amid interest from Premier League, MLS

Real Madrid star winger Gareth Bale’s agent has revealed his client’s future plans, amidst rumours of interest from different clubs. The Wales international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital since the summer transfer window when manager Zinedine Zidane openly admitted that the winger was not in his plans for the 2019-20 season.

However, things change drastically and Bale ended up staying in Madrid where he played a key role at the beginning of the season.

Since then, things turned around once again as Bale suffered back-to-back injuries but during that time, he continued to represent his national team which sparked rumours of his exit from Real Madrid once again.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has reportedly confirmed to ESPN that his client will not make a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the January transfer window despite rumours of interest from a number of clubs, who have remained keen to acquire the services of the 30-year-old.

The 69-year-old has also hinted that the former Southampton player is unlikely to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 as well.

Bale has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2013 when he moved from the Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for a reported transfer fee of €100 million.

Since then, Bale has represented Los Blancos in 245 matches in all competitions, managing to score 104 goals along with providing 67 assists.