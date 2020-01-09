Reports: Manchester United star offered new contract amid Serie A giants’ interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United star Ashley Young has been offered a new contract at the club, amidst ongoing interest in him from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

This is according to Sky Sports, who reports that Manchester United offered Young a new one-year contract extension in a bid to fend off interest from the Nerazzurri. Take a look at the tweet shared below:

BREAKING: Manchester United have offered Ashley Young a one-year contract extension in order to fend off interest from Inter Milan. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2020

Fans of the club have been going through a tough week so far, as they witnessed their team lose 3-1 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg to Manchester City on Tuesday. That result has effectively put an end to all hopes of Manchester United lifting any trophy this season.

Later on the same day, some of the bitterness gave way for relief as it emerged that the club’s captain Ashley Young was in advanced talks with Inter Milan, following the Milan-based outfit’s successful signing of both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

However, that may not be the case anymore, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co seem desperate to keep the 34-year-old. Though the move is bound to displease fans, a contract extension would help the Red Devils get a transfer fee for him provided they decide to sell him in the summer, at the end of their ongoing 2019-20 campaign.