Reports: Manchester United keeping tabs on UCL hero after Carabao Cup humiliation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for reinforcements to strengthen the squad after suffering humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the League Cup against the Sky Blues, that too while playing at home on Tuesday.

As per ESPN, Solskjaer is now pushing the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to make a move for Dutch club Ajax’s star midfielder Donny van de Beek in the January transfer window in order to bolster the squad.

The Netherlands international is one of the hottest young footballing prospects in Europe at the moment and he broke into the scene with impressive performances during the 2018-19 season in the UEFA Champions League.

Van de Beek has been also linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the recent past who are looking to overhaul their midfield in the near future.

The 22-year-old is an Ajax’s academy product who was promoted to the senior team in the year 2016 and has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022.

Since then, Van de Beek has represented AFC Ajax in 164 matches in all competitions, managing to score 39 goals along with providing 31 assists.