5 players Arsenal can sign to strengthen squad in January

Premier League club Arsenal are looking set to start a new chapter in their illustrious history under the new manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard’s impact on the current group of players is clearly visible as the Gunners’ have put in a number of impressive performances since he took charge of the North Londoners on December 22, 2019.
However, it is clear that Arsenal’s squad needs a lot of reinforcements in order to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City at the very top of the English top-flight.
Therefore, today we bring you a list of five possible candidates who Arsenal can sign in the January transfer window in order to strengthen their squad for the rest of the campaign.
Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)
Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng can very well prove to be Arteta’s first signing as Arsenal manager. The German international has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the recent past after having just 18 months left on his current deal. Different reports suggest that the deal to bring the 31-year-old to the club in January is likely to cost around €15 million. However, the player’s weekly salary of £195,000 can prove to be a stumbling block in completing the deal. Boateng has been at Bayern since the summer of 2011 when he moved from Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is another defensive reinforcement prospect Arteta is looking at, if different reports in the media are to be believed. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign. However, Arsenal are facing competition from the likes of league rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur who are also interested in signing the former Lyon defender in January to bolster their defensive unit. Umtiti has been at Barcelona since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Lyon for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
Emre Can (Juventus)
Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Emre Can is another candidate who can bolster the Gunners’ squad for the rest of the campaign. The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer transfer window. Can has a lot of experience of playing in the Premier League as he has spent four seasons with Liverpool from 2014 to 2018. However, Arsenal will be facing competition from the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Manchester United who are also keen about signing the 25-year-old in the mid-season transfer window.
Edinson Cavani (PSG)
PSG’s Edinson Cavani is probably the only out-right attacking option Arsenal have been linked with in the January transfer window due to abundance of talent on the attacking front. The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club where the hierarchy have already made it clear that they will not offer the 32-year-old an extension. However, the North London-based club are facing competition from the likes of league rivals Manchester United and Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who are also interested in signing the former Napoli striker.
Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)
Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from Arsenal in the past before joining the Spanish club in the summer of 2018. However, it seems that the former AS Monaco winger is well on his way out of the Madrid-based club after just 18 months in the January transfer window after failing to adjust to life in the Spanish capital. Even though there were reports once again of Arsenal’s interest in signing Lemar but after spending heavily in the summer, it seems that the only viable option of bringing the French international to London is a loan deal.