Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea to battle for signing of Ligue 1 starlet

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid will battle alongside Premier League stalwarts Manchester United and Chelsea for the signing of Boubakary Soumare from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

This is according to RMC Sport, who reported via their twitter channel named Breaking Foot that Lille are open to a potential deal for the 20-year-old in January, amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. The French news agency further added that another Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have already made an offer of almost €40million for the player.

🗣💬 "Wolverhampton a fait une offre de près de 40 millions d'euros" Et si Boubakary Soumaré quittait Lille dès cet hiver ? Les toutes dernières infos dans #BreakingFoot #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/KuGXC4ngH2 — Breaking Foot (@BreakingFootRMC) January 8, 2020

Soumare, who began his football career with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as a youth player, joined Lille’s senior team in July 2017 as a free agent. A defensive midfielder by trade, he has already recorded as many as 63 appearances for his club, also scoring a goal and an assist each so far.

His current market value is estimated to be just around €22million, but Lille have reportedly made it clear that they want a much bigger transfer fee for their star player. It has also been reported that the Ligue 1 side’s asking price for the French youngster is about €50-60million.

Meanwhile, According to Voix du Nord, Real Madrid are making opening moves to try and convince Soumare to make the switch to La Liga. Manchester United, Spurs, Napoli, Valencia are some of the other clubs interested, as mentioned by the same report.