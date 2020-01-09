Reports: Barcelona open to selling star defender amid Arsenal, Manchester United interest

La Liga giants Barcelona are open to selling defender Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window. The French international has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign where manager Ernesto Valverde has preferred veteran Gerard Piqué and young Clement Lenglet in the heart of the defensive unit.

According to Eldesmarque as cited by the Express, the Catalan-based club have finally decided to let Umtiti leave in the mid-season transfer window. The 26-year-old has been attracting interest from as many as three clubs in the Premier League including Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur who are all eager to bolster their defensive units for the rest of the campaign.

Umtiti joined Barcelona with a big reputation in the summer of 2016, from French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais for a reported transfer fee of €28.5 million.

However, the centre-back has struggled in the La Liga so far, due to a number of injuries and has represented the reigning Spanish champions in only 105 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score two goals along with providing a single assist.

In the ongoing campaign, Umtiti has only managed 547 first-team minutes under his belt despite the Catalonia-based club’s struggles on the defensive front, and that highlights the fact that Valverde no longer considers him as a first-choice starter at the Camp Nou.