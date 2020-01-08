Reports: Chelsea not willing to match Premier League side’s £80m valuation of star player

Chelsea are actively looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window and have identified a few players who could improve their side going into the second half of the season. Reports claim the Blues want to sign a worthy replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid in the summer. The Premier League giants couldn’t sign a replacement back then as they were serving a one-year transfer ban.

However, with the ban now lifted, they are back in the market and the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha are on their radar. Though the Bundesliga giants are not willing to sell one of their star players mid-season, Palace might be tempted to let Zaha leave if Chelsea come up with the right bid.

According to reports in Express, the Frank Lampard-managed side wants to sign the Palace star but the amount their London rivals are expecting might end up spoiling the move. The report claims that Palace want £80 million for the winger but Chelsea are not ready to match that amount.

The report doesn’t claim that the Blues will pull the plug on the deal, which means that more updates on this transfer saga can be expected in the ongoing January window.