Rumour Has It: Inter in advanced talks with Christian Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Inter.

Inter are seemingly nearing an agreement with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, reports say.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season and has also been linked with a move away from Spurs in January.

Inter are among the clubs reportedly interested in Eriksen and it seems the Serie A high-flyers are close to a deal.

TOP STORY – INTER IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH ERIKSEN

Inter are in advanced talks with Eriksen for a move ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira.

However, he reports Spurs are looking to sell Eriksen in January for at least €20million (£17m).

Amid uncertainty over his future, Eriksen has made just nine Premier League starts for Tottenham this season.

ROUND-UP

– Staying at San Siro, multiple reports suggest Inter are eyeing Manchester United veteran Ashley Young. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Inter and United are in advanced talks regarding the 34-year-old.

– Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a surprise move from Liverpool, with his contract expiring in 2021. However, Sky Sports reports the Netherlands international is happy at the European champions and wants to stay as long as possible.

– Arsenal are looking to strengthen in January, but the Premier League club are considering loan deals. Goal reports Arsenal are unlikely to make any permanent signings this month, unless an opportunity is too good to turn down.

– In a Premier League relegation battle and with injuries mounting,have held talks with Milan over possible deals for forwardand goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mail. Villa lost Wesley and Tom Heaton for the rest of the season to begin the year.

– Wilfried Zaha still looks set to leave Crystal Palace. The star’s agent is said to have held preliminary talks with Bayern Munich, although a move to the Bundesliga giants is unlikely, according to Sky Sports. The Mirror reports Zaha’s new agent, Pini Zahavi, is also trying to get the attacker to Tottenham.

Life hits different when you get it out the mud so all I can do it is be grateful and praise God everyday for my blessings! May 2020 bring the best out in all of us pic.twitter.com/og3SXL6RTF — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 31, 2019

– There continues to be talk about a possible move tofor. The Independent reports Spurs are considering making a loan approach for the Atletico Madrid midfielder, with a £51million (€60m) option to buy.