Chelsea-owned Danny Drinkwater has linked up with Aston Villa on a temporary deal.

Danny Drinkwater has joined Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season after finishing his unsuccessful spell with Burnley.

The midfielder’s short-term stint at Turf Moor officially ended on Monday after five months and just two competitive appearances.

Villa moved quickly to snap up the 29-year-old despite his unhappy time with the Clarets, during which he was allegedly involved in an altercation outside a Manchester nightclub in September.

An ankle injury suffered in the incident further curtailed Drinkwater’s attempts to rejuvenate his career, although he did return to start Burnley’s 4-1 home loss to Manchester City in December.

His move to Villa Park rules the relegation battlers out of contention for Chelsea strikers Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as Premier League regulations prohibit them from signing two players on loan from a divisional rival.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Danny was a key member of Leicester City’s title-winning team and has represented England so he is a vastly experienced player.

“He will strengthen our squad significantly.”

Villa’s move into the transfer market comes after goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley suffered season-ending knee injuries.