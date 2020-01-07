Juventus chief claims two of club’s midfield stars not for sale amidst Manchester United interest

Juventus’s chief football officer Fabio Paratici has claimed that both Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot are not for sale and will not leave in the ongoing January transfer window. Both the midfielders have been linked with a move to the English Premier League with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton showing interest.

Paratici, when quizzed about Can and Rabiot’s future amidst ongoing rumours of Premier League moves for them, said that both of them will not leave. He added that Rabiot has taken some time to get used to the physical level of Serie A and is now an important player for Juventus.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us,’ he told Sky Sport Italia (via DailyMail). ‘On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project.

“Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It’s only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.

“We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that’s how it should be at this level.”