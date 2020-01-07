Barcelona star likes Instagram post linking him with Liverpool move

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has liked an Instagram post linking him with a move to English Premier League giants Liverpool. Dembele hasn’t had the best of spells at the Catalan club and is rumoured to be looking for a move out of the club.

The Frenchman joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and has since made 74 appearances for them, scoring 19 goals and assisting another 17. He has had his issues with discipline and recurring injuries as well, which has hampered his overall growth.

The 22-year-old has thus been linked with a move away from the club and he only added fuel to the fire by liking an Instagram post which pictured him in a Liverpool jersey with the caption, ‘FINALLY SOME POSSITIVE TRANSFER NEWS 🇫🇷 Ousmane #Dembele to Liverpoool.’ The post added a transfer report which claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing the youngster.

Here’s the post.

Image Courtesy: Metro