Life at Barcelona seems well-sorted, as the club are currently at the top of the La Liga 2019-20 table. In addition, they have also qualified to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. However, upon further inspection, it is easy to spot several troublesome areas in the Blaugrana squad – most of which can be fixed only by new signings.

That being said, here’s FOX Sports Asia trying to predict some of the signings which Ernesto Valverde and co could make, during the ongoing January transfer window. Read on!

1. Willian (Chelsea)

Willian has been a long-term target for Barcelona, with rumours linking the Catalan club with the Brazilian winger since early 2018. Ernesto Valverde is, in fact, looking for a winger who can also play as a midfielder, as a back-up option for Lionel Messi.

The 31-year-old’s ability to be a playmaker makes him a good choice for the club. Furthermore, his current contract with Chelsea expires in June 2020, so if Chelsea does not offer him a new contract, he will become a free agent at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season and any club will be able to sign him for free.

This January transfer window could hence be the Blues’ last and final opportunity to part ways with Willian in exchange for a transfer fee, and Barcelona will also be able to land him for a relatively low price as a result.

2. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

In case you did not know, Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy – the same academy from where the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and so on graduated. It hence goes without saying that the young Spanish midfielder already has the Barca blood in him, and it would not be a surprise if the club tries to re-sign him in January.

21-year-old Olmo is an attacking midfielder by trade – and he has also impressed for Zagreb both in the Croatian Football League and in the Champions League. He has also made his mark in the Under-21 Spain national team and is one of the hottest young prospects in world football at the moment.

3. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

Barcelona does have many options at centre-back – Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ronald Araujo to name a few. However, Valverde does not seem to trust any of his defenders except for Pique and Lenglet, as he has rarely given starting chances to the others in the above list.

Meanwhile, Pique is on the verge of ending his football career, having already hung up his boots for the Spain national team. That being said, it is necessary for the Blaugrana to find a proper successor to the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner’s throne – and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar fits the bill perfectly.

Not only is the 24-year-old Slovakian an aerial threat and a rock in defence, but he is also a ball-playing defender whose style would suit Barcelona perfectly. Reports suggest that his asking price is close to €100million but cash has never been a problem for Barcelona, right?

4. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

The full-back is another problem position for the Catalans at the moment – with neither Nelson Semedo nor Sergi Roberto being able to recreate the kind of iconic partnership that Dani Alves had with Lionel Messi several years ago.

Alves was the perfect right-back for Barcelona – he could co-ordinate in attacks and could also fall back in defence whenever needed, while neither Semedo not Roberto have been able to do it like the Brazilian.

Valverde could hence consider the signing of Joshua Kimmich, who has been performing on a role similar to that of Alves – but at Bayern Munich – over the past few years. Recent reports have claimed that the Bavarians are considering signing Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid – and that could mean that Kimmich could become available for a move to the Camp Nou.

5. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

While a lot has been spoken about Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez’ links with Barcelona, we feel that Martinez is a bit too expensive at the moment. On the other hand, there is also someone else who could not only fill in as a replacement for Luis Suarez at centre-forward, but would also come at a much lesser asking price – Donyell Malen of PSV Eindhoven.

20-year-old Malen has already proved his skills with the Dutch club, having racked up 17 goals and nine assists in just 25 appearances for them this season. He also made his debut for the Netherlands national team last year, and has so far scored one goal for them in four matches.

With his current market value estimated to be around €30million, Malen could easily become one of Barcelona’s best long-term signings in recent times – provided they actually sign him in January.